Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)

WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange

2,060.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,060.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,337,565
52-wk High
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Berry

64 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jon Stanton

49 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John Heasley

42 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Paul Coppinger

55 2016 Division President - Weir Oil & Gas

Ricardo Garib

62 2016 Division President - Weir Minerals
Weir Group PLC News

Market Views

