Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)
WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange
2,060.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,060.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,060.00
2,060.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,337,565
1,337,565
52-wk High
2,096.00
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98
1,514.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Berry
|64
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jon Stanton
|49
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Heasley
|42
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Paul Coppinger
|55
|2016
|Division President - Weir Oil & Gas
|
Ricardo Garib
|62
|2016
|Division President - Weir Minerals
