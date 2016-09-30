Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)
WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
158.50INR
11:24am BST
158.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.60 (+1.67%)
Rs2.60 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Rs155.90
Open
Rs156.90
Rs156.90
Day's High
Rs159.90
Rs159.90
Day's Low
Rs155.50
Rs155.50
Volume
288,885
288,885
Avg. Vol
772,864
772,864
52-wk High
Rs162.05
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20
Rs53.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Balkrishan Goenka
|50
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shriniwas Kargutkar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepak Chauhan
|2011
|President - Legal of Welspun Infratech Ltd.
|
Parvez Umrigar
|2011
|Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Welspun Infratech Ltd.
|
Susheela Maheshwari
|2012
|Compliance Officer