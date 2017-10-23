Edition:
United Kingdom

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO)

WFT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

76.99CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$2.28 (+3.05%)
Prev Close
$74.71
Open
$75.20
Day's High
$77.32
Day's Low
$75.00
Volume
376,861
Avg. Vol
271,670
52-wk High
$77.32
52-wk Low
$39.06

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henry Ketcham

67 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Edward Seraphim

57 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Christopher Virostek

40 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Raymond Ferris

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Rodger Hutchinson

2013 Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd News

