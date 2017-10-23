West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO)
WFT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
76.99CAD
23 Oct 2017
76.99CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.28 (+3.05%)
$2.28 (+3.05%)
Prev Close
$74.71
$74.71
Open
$75.20
$75.20
Day's High
$77.32
$77.32
Day's Low
$75.00
$75.00
Volume
376,861
376,861
Avg. Vol
271,670
271,670
52-wk High
$77.32
$77.32
52-wk Low
$39.06
$39.06
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henry Ketcham
|67
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Edward Seraphim
|57
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Christopher Virostek
|40
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Raymond Ferris
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Rodger Hutchinson
|2013
|Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
- BRIEF-West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reports qtrly basic EPS $1.53
- U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada
- BRIEF-West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
- UPDATE 1-As Harvey gained fury, Home Depot raced to respond
- CORRECTED-As Harvey gained fury, Home Depot raced to respond