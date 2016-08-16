John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
WG.L on London Stock Exchange
694.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
694.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
694.00
694.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,263,998
4,263,998
52-wk High
909.00
909.00
52-wk Low
553.00
553.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Marchant
|56
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Robin Watson
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Kemp
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
William Setter
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Linda Adamany
|65
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
