Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J)
WHLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,665.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
5,665.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
Change (% chg)
-61.00 (-1.07%)
-61.00 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
5,726.00
5,726.00
Open
5,730.00
5,730.00
Day's High
5,734.00
5,734.00
Day's Low
5,636.00
5,636.00
Volume
6,329,407
6,329,407
Avg. Vol
4,738,010
4,738,010
52-wk High
7,904.00
7,904.00
52-wk Low
5,636.00
5,636.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Susman
|66
|2011
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Moir
|57
|2010
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Reeza Isaacs
|47
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Zyda Rylands
|51
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer – Woolworths South Africa, Executive Director
|
Scott Fyfe
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer of Country Road Group
- UPDATE 3-Top shareholder slams 'arrogant' Australian retailer Myer
- UPDATE 1-Staff cuts weigh on profits at South Africa's Pick n Pay
- South Africa's Pick n Pay reports 25 pct profit fall after staff cuts
- UPDATE 2-Australia Myer's top shareholder seeks share register, stirs M&A talk
- UPDATE 2-Australian retail stalwart Myer posts worst annual profit since listing