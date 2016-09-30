Edition:
United Kingdom

Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS)

WIPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

296.80INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs296.90
Open
Rs296.45
Day's High
Rs298.90
Day's Low
Rs295.10
Volume
1,492,008
Avg. Vol
2,963,574
52-wk High
Rs303.40
52-wk Low
Rs204.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Azim Premji

2017 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Abidali Neemuchwala

49 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jatin Dalal

2015 Chief Financial Officer

M. Sanaulla Khan

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rishad Premji

40 2015 Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer
Wipro Ltd News

