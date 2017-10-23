WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIRu.TO)
WIRu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.20USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Scott Frederiksen
|49
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Judd Gilats
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Matthew Cimino
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel, Secretary
|
Robert Wolf
|56
|Lead Independent Trustee
|
Milo Arkema
|64
|Independent Trustee
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment announces agreement to acquire Class A Distribution Property
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2 AFFO of $0.188 per unit
- BRIEF-Welsh Property Trust says sold 3.1 mln trust units of WPT industrial REIT
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233