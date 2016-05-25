Edition:
United Kingdom

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

WIZZ.L on London Stock Exchange

3,258.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,258.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
330,753
52-wk High
3,342.25
52-wk Low
1,498.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Franke

78 Chairman of the Board

Jozsef Varadi

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Diederik Pen

Chief Operating Officer

John Stephenson

2009 Executive Vice President

Owain Jones

2010 Chief Corporate Officer, General Counsel
