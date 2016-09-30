Worldline SA (WLN.PA)
WLN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.59EUR
3:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thierry Breton
|62
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gilles Grapinet
|54
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bruno Vaffier
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nathalie Pousin
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Marc-Henri Desportes
|39
|2013
|Senior Executive Vice President
