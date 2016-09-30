Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)
WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
40.96EUR
9:33am BST
40.96EUR
9:33am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.19%)
€-0.08 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
€41.03
€41.03
Open
€40.94
€40.94
Day's High
€41.12
€41.12
Day's Low
€40.86
€40.86
Volume
94,249
94,249
Avg. Vol
672,182
672,182
52-wk High
€41.26
€41.26
52-wk Low
€30.65
€30.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nancy McKinstry
|58
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Kevin Entricken
|52
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board
|
Karen Abramson
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting
|
Stacey Caywood
|54
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory
|
Richard Flynn
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
- BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance to divest Corsearch
- RPT-UPDATE 1-Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources
- Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing: sources
- UPDATE 1-Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources
- BRIEF-CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, announces contract with Ambea