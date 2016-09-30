Edition:
Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

40.96EUR
9:33am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
€41.03
Open
€40.94
Day's High
€41.12
Day's Low
€40.86
Volume
94,249
Avg. Vol
672,182
52-wk High
€41.26
52-wk Low
€30.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nancy McKinstry

58 2003 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board

Kevin Entricken

52 2013 Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board

Karen Abramson

2012 Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Stacey Caywood

54 2010 Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Richard Flynn

2015 Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Wolters Kluwer NV News

