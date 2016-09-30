Edition:
United Kingdom

Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

66.60INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs66.95
Open
Rs67.95
Day's High
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs66.00
Volume
1,273,991
Avg. Vol
844,092
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bal Goenka

2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Suneel Mohnot

President (Commercial)

Altaf Jiwani

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Dinesh Jain

2014 President - Finance

Barry Leonard

2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Welspun USA
» More People

Welspun India Ltd News