Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)
WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
66.60INR
11:23am BST
66.60INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.52%)
Rs-0.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs66.95
Rs66.95
Open
Rs67.95
Rs67.95
Day's High
Rs69.20
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs66.00
Rs66.00
Volume
1,273,991
1,273,991
Avg. Vol
844,092
844,092
52-wk High
Rs99.70
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90
Rs54.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bal Goenka
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Suneel Mohnot
|President (Commercial)
|
Altaf Jiwani
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Jain
|2014
|President - Finance
|
Barry Leonard
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Welspun USA