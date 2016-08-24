William Hill PLC (WMH.L)
WMH.L on London Stock Exchange
248.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
248.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
248.00
248.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,148,192
4,148,192
52-wk High
312.80
312.80
52-wk Low
239.10
239.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gareth Davis
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Bowcock
|46
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ruth Prior
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luke Thomas
|2013
|Company Secretary
|
Mark Brooker
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
