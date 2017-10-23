Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
WMT.N on New York Stock Exchange
88.65USD
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.21 (+1.38%)
$1.21 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$87.44
$87.44
Open
$87.34
$87.34
Day's High
$88.91
$88.91
Day's Low
$87.29
$87.29
Volume
3,297,513
3,297,513
Avg. Vol
2,718,302
2,718,302
52-wk High
$88.91
$88.91
52-wk Low
$65.29
$65.29
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Greg Penner
|47
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
C. Douglas McMillon
|50
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
M. Brett Biggs
|48
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Rollin Ford
|53
|2012
|Chief Administrative Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jeffrey Gearhart
|52
|2013
|Executive Vice President - Global Governance, Corporate Secretary
