Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)

WMT.N on New York Stock Exchange

88.65USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.21 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$87.44
Open
$87.34
Day's High
$88.91
Day's Low
$87.29
Volume
3,297,513
Avg. Vol
2,718,302
52-wk High
$88.91
52-wk Low
$65.29

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Greg Penner

47 2015 Chairman of the Board

C. Douglas McMillon

50 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

M. Brett Biggs

48 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Rollin Ford

53 2012 Chief Administrative Officer, Executive Vice President

Jeffrey Gearhart

52 2013 Executive Vice President - Global Governance, Corporate Secretary
