George Weston Ltd (WN.TO)
WN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
110.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
110.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.07 (+0.06%)
$0.07 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$109.99
$109.99
Open
$110.04
$110.04
Day's High
$110.56
$110.56
Day's Low
$109.77
$109.77
Volume
72,074
72,074
Avg. Vol
154,461
154,461
52-wk High
$125.67
$125.67
52-wk Low
$100.41
$100.41
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Galen Weston
|44
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Richard Dufresne
|2013
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Allan Bifield
|Deputy Chief Financial Officer
|
Gordon Currie
|2005
|Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer
|
Rashid Wasti
|2014
|Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer
- CANADA STOCKS-Higher commodity prices lift TSX futures
- BRIEF-George Weston Q2 earnings per share $1.23
- BRIEF-Richard Dufresne will be appointed president Of George Weston Ltd effective Jan 2018
- BRIEF-George Weston Ltd says intention to make normal course issuer bid accpeted by Toronto Stock Exchange
- BRIEF-George Weston Limited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.83