Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)
WPG.L on London Stock Exchange
406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
406.00
406.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
13,799,091
13,799,091
52-wk High
435.38
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70
255.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Rake
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Jansen
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ron Kalifa
|55
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Medlock
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Kim Goodman
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Worldpay US
