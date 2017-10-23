Edition:
United Kingdom

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO)

WPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.53CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.14 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$26.39
Open
$26.20
Day's High
$26.66
Day's Low
$26.00
Volume
951,650
Avg. Vol
797,912
52-wk High
$33.83
52-wk Low
$22.63

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Douglas Holtby

69 2009 Independent Chairman of the Board

Randy Smallwood

52 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gary Brown

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Curt Bernardi

2011 Senior Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary

Patrick Drouin

2014 Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
» More People

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp News

» More WPM.TO News