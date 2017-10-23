Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO)
WPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.53CAD
23 Oct 2017
26.53CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.14 (+0.53%)
$0.14 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$26.39
$26.39
Open
$26.20
$26.20
Day's High
$26.66
$26.66
Day's Low
$26.00
$26.00
Volume
951,650
951,650
Avg. Vol
797,912
797,912
52-wk High
$33.83
$33.83
52-wk Low
$22.63
$22.63
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Holtby
|69
|2009
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Randy Smallwood
|52
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gary Brown
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Curt Bernardi
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary
|
Patrick Drouin
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX grinds higher as banks lift, energy slides
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as consumer stocks offset resources
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as oil price rise supports energy stocks
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil, copper prices boost resource stocks
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits five-week low as financials, Magna weigh