WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,366.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,834,021
52-wk High
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roberto Quarta

67 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Martin Sorrell

72 1986 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Paul Richardson

59 Finance Director, Executive Director

Marie Capes

Company Secretary

Jacques Aigrain

62 2013 Non-Executive Director
WPP PLC News

Market Views

