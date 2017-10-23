Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)
WPRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
4.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.26 (-5.80%)
$-0.26 (-5.80%)
Prev Close
$4.48
$4.48
Open
$4.52
$4.52
Day's High
$4.59
$4.59
Day's Low
$4.17
$4.17
Volume
179,772
179,772
Avg. Vol
163,481
163,481
52-wk High
$5.11
$5.11
52-wk Low
$1.10
$1.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brenda Eprile
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nancy Gougarty
|61
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ashoka Achuthan
|61
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Rippon
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Engineering, Chief Technology Officer
|
James Arthurs
|58
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Electronics
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems to repay existing 9 pct debentures at maturity
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems reports quarterly loss per share $ 0.12 from cont ops
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems proposes offering of common shares
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems appoints new director