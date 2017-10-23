Edition:
United Kingdom

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)

WPRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.26 (-5.80%)
Prev Close
$4.48
Open
$4.52
Day's High
$4.59
Day's Low
$4.17
Volume
179,772
Avg. Vol
163,481
52-wk High
$5.11
52-wk Low
$1.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brenda Eprile

63 2017 Chairman of the Board

Nancy Gougarty

61 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ashoka Achuthan

61 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Rippon

2016 Executive Vice President - Engineering, Chief Technology Officer

James Arthurs

58 2016 Executive Vice President - Electronics
Westport Fuel Systems Inc News

