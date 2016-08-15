Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)
WTB.L on London Stock Exchange
3,942.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,942.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,942.00
3,942.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
599,948
599,948
52-wk High
4,333.00
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00
3,365.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Baker
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Alison Brittain
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive
|
Nicholas Cadbury
|50
|2016
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Dominic Paul
|2016
|Managing Director - Costa
|
Louise Smalley
|48
|2012
|Group Human Resources Director, Executive Director
- These FTSE 100 stars have exploded in Q3! And they're not finished yet
- Is now the time to buy Tesco plc, Whitbread plc & Prudential plc?
- Why I'm bullish on Tullow Oil plc, Whitbread plc and Boohoo.Com plc
- Whitbread plc, Shire plc and Marshalls plc beg your attention following the referendum sell-off
- Will a plummeting pound boost tourism shares like Merlin Entertainments plc, Whitbread plc & Marston's plc?
- Why earnings are expected to explode at AstraZeneca plc, Whitbread plc and Photo-Me International plc!