Edition:
United Kingdom

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)

WTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.48CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$24.49
Open
$24.47
Day's High
$24.64
Day's Low
$24.40
Volume
45,606
Avg. Vol
115,524
52-wk High
$29.05
52-wk Low
$19.07

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Stinson

83 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

M. Dallas Ross

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Nick Desmarais

Vice President - Corporate Development, Secretary

Brian Canfield

75 2012 Independent Director

Glen Clark

2013 Independent Director
» More People

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp News

» More WTE.TO News