Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (WUWGn.DE)
WUWGn.DE on Xetra
23.06EUR
4:35pm BST
23.06EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.16 (+0.68%)
€0.16 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
€22.91
€22.91
Open
€22.80
€22.80
Day's High
€23.06
€23.06
Day's Low
€22.77
€22.77
Volume
23,479
23,479
Avg. Vol
74,655
74,655
52-wk High
€23.45
€23.45
52-wk Low
€16.89
€16.89
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hans Sauer
|2005
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juergen Junker
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Frank Weber
|2011
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Jens Wieland
|51
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer
|
Michael Gutjahr
|60
|2009
|Labor Director, Member of the Management Board