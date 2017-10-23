GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)
XAU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.01CAD
23 Oct 2017
6.01CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.26 (+4.52%)
$0.26 (+4.52%)
Prev Close
$5.75
$5.75
Open
$5.77
$5.77
Day's High
$6.06
$6.06
Day's Low
$5.77
$5.77
Volume
246,994
246,994
Avg. Vol
101,099
101,099
52-wk High
$6.06
$6.06
52-wk Low
$2.34
$2.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roy Sebag
|30
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Joshua Crumb
|37
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
John Butler
|Vice President and Head - Wealth Services
|
Stefan Wieler
|Vice President - Goldmoney Insights
|
Alasdair Macleod
|Head of Research
- BRIEF-Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing
- BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to the Goldmoney Holding
- BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc announces 2017 annual general meeting and officer appointments
- BRIEF-Goldmoney reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05
- BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03