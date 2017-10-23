Edition:
GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

XAU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.01CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.26 (+4.52%)
Prev Close
$5.75
Open
$5.77
Day's High
$6.06
Day's Low
$5.77
Volume
246,994
Avg. Vol
101,099
52-wk High
$6.06
52-wk Low
$2.34

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roy Sebag

30 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Joshua Crumb

37 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Director

John Butler

Vice President and Head - Wealth Services

Stefan Wieler

Vice President - Goldmoney Insights

Alasdair Macleod

Head of Research
