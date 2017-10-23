Edition:
United Kingdom

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

XOM.N on New York Stock Exchange

83.24USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$83.11
Open
$83.14
Day's High
$83.68
Day's Low
$83.07
Volume
3,190,069
Avg. Vol
3,599,943
52-wk High
$93.21
52-wk Low
$76.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Darren Woods

52 2017 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Liam Mallon

54 2017 President of ExxonMobil Development Company

Sara Ortwein

58 2016 President of XTO Energy Inc

Mark Albers

60 2007 Senior Vice President

Michael Dolan

63 2008 Senior Vice President
Exxon Mobil Corp News

