Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)
XOM.N on New York Stock Exchange
83.24USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$83.11
Open
$83.14
Day's High
$83.68
Day's Low
$83.07
Volume
3,190,069
Avg. Vol
3,599,943
52-wk High
$93.21
52-wk Low
$76.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Darren Woods
|52
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Liam Mallon
|54
|2017
|President of ExxonMobil Development Company
|
Sara Ortwein
|58
|2016
|President of XTO Energy Inc
|
Mark Albers
|60
|2007
|Senior Vice President
|
Michael Dolan
|63
|2008
|Senior Vice President
