Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.TO)
Y.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
8.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+1.12%)
$0.09 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$8.00
$8.00
Open
$8.00
$8.00
Day's High
$8.13
$8.13
Day's Low
$7.91
$7.91
Volume
26,996
26,996
Avg. Vol
58,460
58,460
52-wk High
$22.24
$22.24
52-wk Low
$4.34
$4.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert MacLellan
|62
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Julien Billot
|47
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenneth Taylor
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Jacky Hill
|President - YP Next Homes
|
Darby Sieben
|President - Mediative
- BRIEF-Yellow Pages announces pricing of $315 mln of senior secured notes
- BRIEF-Yellow Pages provides outlook for fiscal year 2017
- BRIEF-Yellow Pages Limited appoints David A. Eckert as president and CEO
- BRIEF-Yellow Pages reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
- BRIEF-Yellow Pages signs exclusive licensing deal with MyTime in Canada