Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)
YATAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
22.26TRY
22 Oct 2017
22.26TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.94TL (+4.41%)
0.94TL (+4.41%)
Prev Close
21.32TL
21.32TL
Open
21.32TL
21.32TL
Day's High
22.38TL
22.38TL
Day's Low
21.08TL
21.08TL
Volume
323,077
323,077
Avg. Vol
435,520
435,520
52-wk High
22.38TL
22.38TL
52-wk Low
3.67TL
3.67TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yavuz Altop
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Haci Oztaskin
|2012
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yilmaz Oztaskin
|2013
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Sukran Balcik
|2011
|Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board
|
Nimet Eselioglu
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board