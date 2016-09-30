Edition:
United Kingdom

Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)

YESB.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

312.40INR
10:21am GMT
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs312.15
Open
Rs312.05
Day's High
Rs315.80
Day's Low
Rs309.85
Volume
419,460
Avg. Vol
737,770
52-wk High
Rs383.25
52-wk Low
Rs218.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ashok Chawla

66 2016 Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Board

Shivanand Shettigar

2015 President,Company Secretary

Rana Kapoor

Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole time Director

Rajat Monga

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Group President

Amresh Acharya

2017 Group President
Yes Bank Ltd News

