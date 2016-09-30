Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)
YESB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
347.60INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Chawla
|66
|2016
|Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Board
|
Shivanand Shettigar
|2015
|President,Company Secretary
|
Rana Kapoor
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole time Director
|
Rajat Monga
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Group President
|
Amresh Acharya
|2017
|Group President
