Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

YKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.08TL (-1.79%)
Prev Close
4.47TL
Open
4.44TL
Day's High
4.44TL
Day's Low
4.36TL
Volume
16,118,409
Avg. Vol
19,815,065
52-wk High
4.98TL
52-wk Low
3.05TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ali Koc

50 2016 Chairman of the Board

Huseyin Acikalin

55 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Niccolo Ubertalli

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Carlo Vivaldi

51 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Massimo Francese

51 2016 Assistant General Manager - Financial Planning and Administration (CFO)
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS News

