Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)
YKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.08TL (-1.79%)
-0.08TL (-1.79%)
Prev Close
4.47TL
4.47TL
Open
4.44TL
4.44TL
Day's High
4.44TL
4.44TL
Day's Low
4.36TL
4.36TL
Volume
16,118,409
16,118,409
Avg. Vol
19,815,065
19,815,065
52-wk High
4.98TL
4.98TL
52-wk Low
3.05TL
3.05TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ali Koc
|50
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Huseyin Acikalin
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Niccolo Ubertalli
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Carlo Vivaldi
|51
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Massimo Francese
|51
|2016
|Assistant General Manager - Financial Planning and Administration (CFO)
- Yapi Kredi contributes 114 mln euro net operating profit to Unicredit in Q3 -filing
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi sells a NPL portfolio of 307.0 mln lira for 17.7 mln lira
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 10 billion lira
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Q2 unconsolidated net profit rises to 891.9 million lira