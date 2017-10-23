Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO)
YRI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.34CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.34CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-2.05%)
$-0.07 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
$3.41
$3.41
Open
$3.37
$3.37
Day's High
$3.40
$3.40
Day's Low
$3.33
$3.33
Volume
1,899,781
1,899,781
Avg. Vol
3,219,187
3,219,187
52-wk High
$5.26
$5.26
52-wk Low
$2.84
$2.84
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Marrone
|57
|2007
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jason LeBlanc
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Daniel Racine
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Darcy Marud
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Enterprise Strategy
|
Greg McKnight
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Business Development
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps
- BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results
- BRIEF-Yamana Gold provides updates on operations
- BRIEF-Yamana Gold enters into option contracts relating to its gold and copper production