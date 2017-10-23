Edition:
United Kingdom

Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO)

YRI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.34CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
$3.41
Open
$3.37
Day's High
$3.40
Day's Low
$3.33
Volume
1,899,781
Avg. Vol
3,219,187
52-wk High
$5.26
52-wk Low
$2.84

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Marrone

57 2007 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jason LeBlanc

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Daniel Racine

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Darcy Marud

2014 Executive Vice President - Enterprise Strategy

Greg McKnight

2016 Executive Vice President - Business Development
Yamana Gold Inc News

