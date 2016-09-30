Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)
ZALG.DE on Xetra
41.49EUR
4:35pm BST
41.49EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.19%)
€0.08 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€41.40
€41.40
Open
€41.40
€41.40
Day's High
€41.69
€41.69
Day's Low
€41.22
€41.22
Volume
317,877
317,877
Avg. Vol
547,450
547,450
52-wk High
€45.48
€45.48
52-wk Low
€33.54
€33.54
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lothar Lanz
|68
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Robert Gentz
|Member of the Management Board
|
Rubin Ritter
|Member of the Management Board
|
David Schneider
|Member of the Management Board
|
Lorenzo Grabau
|2013
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
- UPDATE 2-Spanish motorway wars boost European shares as earnings roll in
- European shares rise as third-quarter earnings roll in, Catalonia weighs on IBEX
- European shares rise as third-quarter earnings roll in, Catalonia weighs on IBEX
- UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits
- European shares rise as Q3 earnings roll in