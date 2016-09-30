Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)
ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
610.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
610.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.65%)
-4.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
614.00
614.00
Open
614.00
614.00
Day's High
614.00
614.00
Day's Low
600.00
600.00
Volume
613,513
613,513
Avg. Vol
1,057,358
1,057,358
52-wk High
810.00
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johannes Mouton
|70
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Norman Celliers
|43
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Johann le Roux
|42
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
George Eksteen
|75
|2014
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Wynand Greeff
|47
|2016
|Non-Executive Director