Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

610.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
614.00
Open
614.00
Day's High
614.00
Day's Low
600.00
Volume
613,513
Avg. Vol
1,057,358
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johannes Mouton

70 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Norman Celliers

43 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Johann le Roux

42 2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

George Eksteen

75 2014 Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Wynand Greeff

47 2016 Non-Executive Director
