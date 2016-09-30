Zee Learn Ltd (ZEEE.NS)
ZEEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
46.20INR
11:26am BST
46.20INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.43%)
Rs0.20 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs46.00
Rs46.00
Open
Rs46.60
Rs46.60
Day's High
Rs47.40
Rs47.40
Day's Low
Rs46.10
Rs46.10
Volume
591,063
591,063
Avg. Vol
550,274
550,274
52-wk High
Rs51.10
Rs51.10
52-wk Low
Rs31.00
Rs31.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Himanshu Mody
|35
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Debshankar Mukhopadhyay
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Umesh Pradhan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Manager
|
Pradeep Pillai
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Bhautesh Shah
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary