ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,190.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.70 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs1,180.30
Open
Rs1,190.00
Day's High
Rs1,199.65
Day's Low
Rs1,170.00
Volume
3,931
Avg. Vol
4,564
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dinesh Munot

67 2010 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jinendra Jain

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Satish Mehta

2011 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Jinendra Munot

62 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Utkarsh Munot

33 2006 Executive Director
ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd News