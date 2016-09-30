Edition:
United Kingdom

Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

ZODC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.36EUR
3:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€24.35
Open
€24.35
Day's High
€24.40
Day's Low
€24.35
Volume
93,029
Avg. Vol
451,971
52-wk High
€28.85
52-wk Low
€19.78

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Didier Domange

70 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Olivier Zarrouati

2007 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Maurice Pinault

2008 Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy and Business Development

Louis Desanges

69 2005 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Didier Fontaine

2016 Executive Vice-President, Group Administration and Finance
Zodiac Aerospace SA News

