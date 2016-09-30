Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)
ZODC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.36EUR
3:59pm BST
24.36EUR
3:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.02%)
€0.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€24.35
€24.35
Open
€24.35
€24.35
Day's High
€24.40
€24.40
Day's Low
€24.35
€24.35
Volume
93,029
93,029
Avg. Vol
451,971
451,971
52-wk High
€28.85
€28.85
52-wk Low
€19.78
€19.78
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Didier Domange
|70
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Olivier Zarrouati
|2007
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Maurice Pinault
|2008
|Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy and Business Development
|
Louis Desanges
|69
|2005
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Didier Fontaine
|2016
|Executive Vice-President, Group Administration and Finance
- UPDATE 1-Bombardier spends $2.4 bln a year on aerospace in U.S. -document
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14
- Zodiac reaffirms targets despite disappointing Q4 seat sales
- UTC touts $23 billion deal as stock drops, Boeing turns critic |
- UPDATE 5-UTC touts $23 bln deal as stock drops, Boeing turns critic