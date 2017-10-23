Edition:
United Kingdom

ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange

356.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
356.40
Open
353.10
Day's High
357.30
Day's Low
353.10
Volume
203,003
Avg. Vol
911,210
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mike Evans

55 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alexander Edward Chesterman

45 Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Director

Andrew Botha

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Ned Staple

Company Secretary

Kevin Beatty

55 2016 Non-Executive Director
ZPG PLC News

