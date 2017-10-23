Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)
ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
38.77CAD
23 Oct 2017
38.77CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.08%)
$0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
$38.74
$38.74
Open
$38.90
$38.90
Day's High
$39.22
$39.22
Day's Low
$38.72
$38.72
Volume
34,087
34,087
Avg. Vol
69,938
69,938
52-wk High
$42.36
$42.36
52-wk Low
$26.73
$26.73
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Gunn
|62
|Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Christine Magee
|57
|Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
|
David Friesema
|50
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert Masson
|44
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
Stewart Schaefer
|51
|President of Dormez-vous and Chief Business Development Officer