Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)

ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.77CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
$38.74
Open
$38.90
Day's High
$39.22
Day's Low
$38.72
Volume
34,087
Avg. Vol
69,938
52-wk High
$42.36
52-wk Low
$26.73

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stephen Gunn

62 Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

Christine Magee

57 Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

David Friesema

50 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert Masson

44 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer

Stewart Schaefer

51 President of Dormez-vous and Chief Business Development Officer
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc News