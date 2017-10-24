Edition:
United Kingdom

CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)

0002.HK on Hong Kong Stock

79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$79.90
Open
HK$80.00
Day's High
HK$80.05
Day's Low
HK$79.50
Volume
1,101,848
Avg. Vol
2,102,237
52-wk High
HK$85.50
52-wk Low
HK$70.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.23 3.23 3.23 3.21

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 83,381.00 88,077.50 79,058.10 84,094.60
Year Ending Dec-18 13 85,012.30 90,830.80 81,200.00 86,591.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 5.07 5.27 4.84 5.00
Year Ending Dec-18 14 5.24 5.59 4.92 5.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -3.84 -2.34 -5.34 4.45

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 83,381.00 83,381.00 83,381.00 82,830.60 84,094.60
Year Ending Dec-18 85,012.30 85,012.30 85,012.30 84,517.10 86,591.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.07 5.07 5.07 5.07 5.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5.24 5.24 5.24 5.25 5.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

CLP Holdings Ltd News

» More 0002.HK News