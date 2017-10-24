CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)
0002.HK on Hong Kong Stock
79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$79.90
Open
HK$80.00
Day's High
HK$80.05
Day's Low
HK$79.50
Volume
1,101,848
Avg. Vol
2,102,237
52-wk High
HK$85.50
52-wk Low
HK$70.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.23
|3.23
|3.23
|3.21
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|83,381.00
|88,077.50
|79,058.10
|84,094.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|85,012.30
|90,830.80
|81,200.00
|86,591.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|5.07
|5.27
|4.84
|5.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|5.24
|5.59
|4.92
|5.16
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-3.84
|-2.34
|-5.34
|4.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|83,381.00
|83,381.00
|83,381.00
|82,830.60
|84,094.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|85,012.30
|85,012.30
|85,012.30
|84,517.10
|86,591.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.25
|5.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
