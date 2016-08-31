HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)
0005.HK on Hong Kong Stock
76.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
76.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$76.50
HK$76.50
Open
HK$76.25
HK$76.25
Day's High
HK$76.80
HK$76.80
Day's Low
HK$76.10
HK$76.10
Volume
8,670,500
8,670,500
Avg. Vol
26,081,488
26,081,488
52-wk High
HK$79.65
HK$79.65
52-wk Low
HK$56.60
HK$56.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.09
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.25
|2.25
|2.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|12,072.30
|12,508.30
|11,727.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|13,590.80
|13,590.80
|13,590.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|51,212.20
|52,724.00
|50,150.00
|52,490.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|53,266.00
|54,435.00
|51,377.00
|53,891.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.09
|0.13
|0.03
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.68
|0.84
|0.54
|0.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.74
|0.87
|0.64
|0.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.69
|10.69
|10.69
|-0.94
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|13,812.20
|14,938.00
|1,125.80
|8.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|15,017.80
|16,361.00
|1,343.25
|8.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|15,507.60
|12,825.00
|2,682.60
|17.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|16,339.80
|20,118.00
|3,778.25
|23.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|16,705.50
|16,639.00
|66.50
|0.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.06
|-0.08
|0.14
|230.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.20
|0.25
|0.05
|26.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.23
|0.22
|0.01
|6.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.23
|0.26
|0.03
|12.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|0.14
|0.13
|0.02
|10.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12,072.30
|11,994.30
|11,994.30
|11,994.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|13,590.80
|13,341.70
|13,341.70
|13,341.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|51,212.20
|51,057.50
|50,891.10
|50,881.40
|52,490.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|53,266.00
|53,118.80
|53,120.20
|53,058.60
|53,891.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.68
|0.68
|0.67
|0.68
|0.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.74
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|0.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|4
|2
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies
- PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 mln stg fund for small companies
- U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
- U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
- Is a dividend bonanza about to kick off at HSBC Holdings plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- Is it time to buy these two undervalued FTSE 100 champions?
- These 3 top FTSE 100 stocks now yield more than 5%
- HSBC Holdings plc vs National Grid plc vs Diageo plc: which is the better FTSE 100 income stock?
- Should you buy the 3 highest-yielding stocks from the FTSE 100?
- How does Capital & Regional plc match up against the best Footsie yields?