HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)

0005.HK on Hong Kong Stock

76.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$76.50
Open
HK$76.25
Day's High
HK$76.80
Day's Low
HK$76.10
Volume
8,670,500
Avg. Vol
26,081,488
52-wk High
HK$79.65
52-wk Low
HK$56.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.09 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.25 2.25 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 12,072.30 12,508.30 11,727.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 13,590.80 13,590.80 13,590.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 51,212.20 52,724.00 50,150.00 52,490.60
Year Ending Dec-18 17 53,266.00 54,435.00 51,377.00 53,891.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.09 0.13 0.03 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.68 0.84 0.54 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.74 0.87 0.64 0.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.69 10.69 10.69 -0.94

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 13,812.20 14,938.00 1,125.80 8.15
Quarter Ending Sep-15 15,017.80 16,361.00 1,343.25 8.94
Quarter Ending Jun-15 15,507.60 12,825.00 2,682.60 17.30
Quarter Ending Mar-15 16,339.80 20,118.00 3,778.25 23.12
Quarter Ending Dec-11 16,705.50 16,639.00 66.50 0.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.06 -0.08 0.14 230.72
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.20 0.25 0.05 26.33
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.23 0.22 0.01 6.10
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.23 0.26 0.03 12.80
Quarter Ending Dec-11 0.14 0.13 0.02 10.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12,072.30 11,994.30 11,994.30 11,994.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 13,590.80 13,341.70 13,341.70 13,341.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 51,212.20 51,057.50 50,891.10 50,881.40 52,490.60
Year Ending Dec-18 53,266.00 53,118.80 53,120.20 53,058.60 53,891.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.68 0.68 0.67 0.68 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 0.74 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

HSBC Holdings PLC News

Market Views

