Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)
0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock
51.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.85 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$51.85
Open
HK$52.00
Day's High
HK$52.00
Day's Low
HK$51.00
Volume
4,822,012
Avg. Vol
4,063,357
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|4
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|4
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.81
|2.81
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|26,147.50
|43,123.50
|18,186.00
|24,757.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|25,512.60
|39,980.00
|13,020.00
|26,308.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|3.53
|4.31
|2.58
|2.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|3.17
|4.44
|2.47
|2.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|0.10
|8.10
|-7.91
|-4.14
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26,147.50
|26,124.80
|25,916.00
|25,599.70
|24,757.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25,512.60
|25,481.10
|25,007.50
|25,442.80
|26,308.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.53
|3.53
|3.47
|3.06
|2.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.17
|3.16
|3.05
|2.99
|2.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|6
|0
- BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln
- Hong Kong shares end lower, but developers provide support
- Macau land row rattles casino bosses ahead of 2020 licence talks
- Macau land row rattles casino bosses ahead of 2020 licence talks
- BRIEF-Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO