Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 26,147.50 43,123.50 18,186.00 24,757.30 Year Ending Dec-18 17 25,512.60 39,980.00 13,020.00 26,308.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 21 3.53 4.31 2.58 2.79 Year Ending Dec-18 21 3.17 4.44 2.47 2.91 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.10 8.10 -7.91 -4.14