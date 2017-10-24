Edition:
United Kingdom

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock

51.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.85 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$51.85
Open
HK$52.00
Day's High
HK$52.00
Day's Low
HK$51.00
Volume
4,822,012
Avg. Vol
4,063,357
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 4
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 4
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.81 2.81 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 26,147.50 43,123.50 18,186.00 24,757.30
Year Ending Dec-18 17 25,512.60 39,980.00 13,020.00 26,308.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 3.53 4.31 2.58 2.79
Year Ending Dec-18 21 3.17 4.44 2.47 2.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.10 8.10 -7.91 -4.14

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 26,147.50 26,124.80 25,916.00 25,599.70 24,757.30
Year Ending Dec-18 25,512.60 25,481.10 25,007.50 25,442.80 26,308.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.53 3.53 3.47 3.06 2.79
Year Ending Dec-18 3.17 3.16 3.05 2.99 2.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd News

» More 0012.HK News