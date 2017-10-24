New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.78HKD
24 Oct 2017
11.78HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-1.34%)
HK$-0.16 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$11.94
HK$11.94
Open
HK$11.86
HK$11.86
Day's High
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.74
HK$11.74
Volume
17,566,565
17,566,565
Avg. Vol
19,899,825
19,899,825
52-wk High
HK$12.78
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08
HK$8.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|2
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.76
|2.00
|2.18
|1.94
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|59,867.70
|65,885.00
|54,786.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|64,677.80
|76,399.80
|55,704.20
|64,002.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|68,429.90
|77,535.20
|58,372.00
|67,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|0.78
|1.09
|0.70
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|0.80
|1.12
|0.61
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|15
|0.87
|1.11
|0.67
|0.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-0.17
|7.43
|-5.40
|-5.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|59,867.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|64,677.80
|64,213.60
|66,385.90
|65,811.40
|64,002.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|68,429.90
|68,109.30
|71,134.00
|70,617.70
|67,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.80
|0.79
|0.84
|0.84
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.87
|0.86
|0.88
|0.87
|0.78
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0
|2
|5
- Hong Kong stocks rise, bolstered by telecom and property firms
- BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-New World Development says FY profit attributable HK$7,675.7 mln
- BRIEF-New World Development's unit wins Hong Kong site for HK$2.97 bln
- BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on privatisation offer