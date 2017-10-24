Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)
0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock
53.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.35 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$52.65
Open
HK$52.65
Day's High
HK$53.30
Day's Low
HK$52.50
Volume
9,253,925
Avg. Vol
12,646,904
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.55
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|11
|12
|12
|(3) HOLD
|6
|8
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.09
|2.17
|2.17
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|14,671.00
|15,191.10
|14,311.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|58,104.20
|60,902.00
|53,526.00
|50,288.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|61,687.20
|68,123.00
|54,163.40
|52,418.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|2.08
|2.32
|1.59
|1.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|2.31
|2.77
|1.55
|1.35
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|21.84
|25.38
|18.30
|-1.33
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14,671.00
|14,671.00
|14,671.00
|14,479.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|58,104.20
|57,983.90
|57,877.20
|57,373.50
|50,288.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|61,687.20
|61,484.80
|61,250.10
|60,325.60
|52,418.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.53
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.08
|2.07
|2.05
|1.94
|1.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.31
|2.30
|2.26
|2.12
|1.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|7
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|7
|1
- Macau plans 'simulated attacks' in security ramp-up after Vegas shooting
- Hong Kong stocks end near 10-yr high; China autos, banks up but Macau casinos fall
- Hong Kong stocks rise to near 10-yr high; financials up, but Macau casinos stumble
- HK stocks surge as China reserve cut boosts banks; casinos up
- Macau casinos hit 14 month revenue gain ahead of golden week boom