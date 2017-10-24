Edition:
United Kingdom

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)

0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock

53.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$52.65
Open
HK$52.65
Day's High
HK$53.30
Day's Low
HK$52.50
Volume
9,253,925
Avg. Vol
12,646,904
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.55 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 11 12 12
(3) HOLD 6 8 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.09 2.17 2.17 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 14,671.00 15,191.10 14,311.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 58,104.20 60,902.00 53,526.00 50,288.90
Year Ending Dec-18 23 61,687.20 68,123.00 54,163.40 52,418.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.55 0.55 0.55 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 2.08 2.32 1.59 1.26
Year Ending Dec-18 24 2.31 2.77 1.55 1.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.84 25.38 18.30 -1.33

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14,671.00 14,671.00 14,671.00 14,479.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 58,104.20 57,983.90 57,877.20 57,373.50 50,288.90
Year Ending Dec-18 61,687.20 61,484.80 61,250.10 60,325.60 52,418.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.53 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.08 2.07 2.05 1.94 1.26
Year Ending Dec-18 2.31 2.30 2.26 2.12 1.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 5 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 7 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 7 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd News

» More 0027.HK News