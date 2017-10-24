Edition:
MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)

0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.95HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$45.00
Open
HK$45.00
Day's High
HK$45.25
Day's Low
HK$44.85
Volume
1,790,244
Avg. Vol
3,512,360
52-wk High
HK$50.00
52-wk Low
HK$37.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.33 3.78 3.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 50,638.30 56,536.00 45,794.00 49,103.40
Year Ending Dec-18 10 47,338.90 51,271.40 38,794.10 47,293.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.66 1.81 1.51 1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1.62 1.95 1.32 1.71

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 50,638.30 50,638.30 50,638.30 50,458.40 49,103.40
Year Ending Dec-18 47,338.90 47,338.90 47,338.90 47,144.50 47,293.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.66 1.66 1.66 1.64 1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 1.62 1.62 1.62 1.61 1.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

