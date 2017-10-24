Edition:
United Kingdom

Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$14.02
Open
HK$14.06
Day's High
HK$14.06
Day's Low
HK$13.82
Volume
3,780,501
Avg. Vol
3,989,886
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.70 2.76 2.81 2.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 16 15,002.90 20,012.90 10,159.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 17 13,198.20 18,220.00 9,303.00 13,445.90
Year Ending Jun-19 16 12,152.10 18,356.00 7,954.00 14,258.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 19 0.84 0.93 0.79 --
Year Ending Jun-18 17 0.89 1.47 0.66 0.84
Year Ending Jun-19 17 0.79 1.00 0.62 0.79
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -6.29 -2.24 -10.03 -9.52

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 15,002.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 13,198.20 13,192.70 13,111.70 13,970.70 13,445.90
Year Ending Jun-19 12,152.10 12,144.80 11,891.60 13,086.20 14,258.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 0.84 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.83 0.84
Year Ending Jun-19 0.79 0.79 0.78 0.79 0.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Jun-19 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Jun-19 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sino Land Co Ltd News

» More 0083.HK News