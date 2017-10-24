Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 16 15,002.90 20,012.90 10,159.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 17 13,198.20 18,220.00 9,303.00 13,445.90 Year Ending Jun-19 16 12,152.10 18,356.00 7,954.00 14,258.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 19 0.84 0.93 0.79 -- Year Ending Jun-18 17 0.89 1.47 0.66 0.84 Year Ending Jun-19 17 0.79 1.00 0.62 0.79 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -6.29 -2.24 -10.03 -9.52