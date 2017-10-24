Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)
0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.12 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$14.02
Open
HK$14.06
Day's High
HK$14.06
Day's Low
HK$13.82
Volume
3,780,501
Avg. Vol
3,989,886
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.70
|2.76
|2.81
|2.81
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|16
|15,002.90
|20,012.90
|10,159.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|17
|13,198.20
|18,220.00
|9,303.00
|13,445.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|16
|12,152.10
|18,356.00
|7,954.00
|14,258.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|19
|0.84
|0.93
|0.79
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|17
|0.89
|1.47
|0.66
|0.84
|Year Ending Jun-19
|17
|0.79
|1.00
|0.62
|0.79
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-6.29
|-2.24
|-10.03
|-9.52
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|15,002.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13,198.20
|13,192.70
|13,111.70
|13,970.70
|13,445.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|12,152.10
|12,144.80
|11,891.60
|13,086.20
|14,258.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.83
|0.84
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.79
|0.79
|0.78
|0.79
|0.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0
|3
|0
