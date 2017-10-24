Edition:
United Kingdom

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (0135.HK)

0135.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.22HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.11 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
HK$7.33
Open
HK$7.30
Day's High
HK$7.31
Day's Low
HK$7.21
Volume
5,971,969
Avg. Vol
14,328,306
52-wk High
HK$8.04
52-wk Low
HK$5.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.31 2.31 2.59 2.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 88,528.50 96,407.00 79,213.00 82,197.60
Year Ending Dec-18 14 96,539.30 106,919.00 86,929.00 95,947.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.63 0.74 0.50 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.68 0.83 0.52 0.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 43.25 71.50 15.00 12.07

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 88,528.50 88,528.50 87,924.90 83,874.70 82,197.60
Year Ending Dec-18 96,539.30 96,539.30 95,570.20 93,603.80 95,947.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.64 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.68 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd News