China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 8,449.50 8,830.00 7,629.00 8,547.00 Year Ending Dec-18 12 9,011.27 9,917.03 7,676.00 8,765.04 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.72 1.91 1.44 1.60 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.67 1.95 1.45 1.74 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.40 4.40 4.40 6.76