China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)

0144.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.65HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.65 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
HK$25.30
Open
HK$25.30
Day's High
HK$25.30
Day's Low
HK$24.60
Volume
2,872,728
Avg. Vol
5,497,897
52-wk High
HK$27.40
52-wk Low
HK$18.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 8,449.50 8,830.00 7,629.00 8,547.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12 9,011.27 9,917.03 7,676.00 8,765.04
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.72 1.91 1.44 1.60
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.67 1.95 1.45 1.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.40 4.40 4.40 6.76

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,449.50 8,447.66 8,447.66 8,499.04 8,547.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9,011.27 9,010.94 9,010.94 9,008.06 8,765.04
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.72 1.71 1.72 1.63 1.60
Year Ending Dec-18 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.64 1.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd News

