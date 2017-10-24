CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 402,121.00 414,233.00 386,149.00 428,484.00 Year Ending Dec-18 3 397,441.00 428,414.00 353,082.00 464,129.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.74 1.95 1.54 1.55 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.68 1.78 1.59 1.72