WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)
0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.57HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.11 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$7.68
Open
HK$7.63
Day's High
HK$7.75
Day's Low
HK$7.54
Volume
45,223,942
Avg. Vol
40,045,924
52-wk High
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|7
|6
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.71
|1.59
|1.62
|1.59
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|22,465.30
|23,459.00
|21,781.00
|23,024.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|23,540.00
|25,842.00
|22,393.90
|24,268.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.72
|8.72
|8.72
|12.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,465.30
|22,397.20
|22,393.80
|22,327.50
|23,024.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23,540.00
|23,492.40
|23,480.20
|23,352.60
|24,268.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
