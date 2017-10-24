Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)
0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.18HKD
24 Oct 2017
13.18HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.75%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.30
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.34
HK$13.34
Day's Low
HK$13.06
HK$13.06
Volume
4,096,556
4,096,556
Avg. Vol
5,969,900
5,969,900
52-wk High
HK$13.48
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00
HK$10.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.70
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|3
|4
|6
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.27
|3.35
|3.94
|3.69
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|93,942.20
|96,666.50
|88,634.80
|99,811.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|97,453.30
|100,368.00
|91,603.10
|103,950.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|-0.59
|-0.31
|-0.85
|0.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|0.13
|0.47
|-0.16
|1.14
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|93,942.20
|93,942.20
|94,110.80
|94,384.50
|99,811.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|97,453.30
|97,453.30
|97,691.60
|97,697.50
|103,950.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.59
|-0.59
|-0.52
|-0.27
|0.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.13
|0.13
|0.16
|0.24
|1.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- Hong Kong's leader tinkers with economy in the face of "grave" challenges
- Hong Kong’s leader tinkers with economy in the face of 'grave' challenges
- ANALYSIS-Hong Kong’s leader tinkers with economy in the face of “grave” challenges
- UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition
- Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition