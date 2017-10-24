Edition:
United Kingdom

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.18HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.34
Day's Low
HK$13.06
Volume
4,096,556
Avg. Vol
5,969,900
52-wk High
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.70 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 7 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 5 5
(5) SELL 3 4 6 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.27 3.35 3.94 3.69

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 93,942.20 96,666.50 88,634.80 99,811.20
Year Ending Dec-18 14 97,453.30 100,368.00 91,603.10 103,950.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70
Year Ending Dec-17 13 -0.59 -0.31 -0.85 0.75
Year Ending Dec-18 12 0.13 0.47 -0.16 1.14

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 93,942.20 93,942.20 94,110.80 94,384.50 99,811.20
Year Ending Dec-18 97,453.30 97,453.30 97,691.60 97,697.50 103,950.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.59 -0.59 -0.52 -0.27 0.75
Year Ending Dec-18 0.13 0.13 0.16 0.24 1.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd News

» More 0293.HK News