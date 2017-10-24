Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock
347.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
347.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.20 (-0.34%)
HK$-1.20 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$348.60
HK$348.60
Open
HK$347.20
HK$347.20
Day's High
HK$349.60
HK$349.60
Day's Low
HK$345.40
HK$345.40
Volume
15,417,200
15,417,200
Avg. Vol
19,354,990
19,354,990
52-wk High
HK$356.40
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60
HK$179.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.68
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|17
|15
|14
|15
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|19
|19
|20
|19
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.57
|1.60
|1.63
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9
|64,156.90
|69,300.00
|60,924.00
|54,978.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|65,951.80
|65,951.80
|65,951.80
|53,748.40
|Year Ending Dec-17
|37
|232,541.00
|243,581.00
|215,021.00
|195,456.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|37
|314,360.00
|357,490.00
|277,244.00
|245,795.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.68
|2.06
|1.34
|1.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|1.93
|2.05
|1.87
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|37
|6.60
|7.69
|5.75
|5.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|37
|8.36
|9.80
|6.69
|7.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|35.81
|36.67
|34.10
|30.69
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|53,025.30
|56,606.00
|3,580.73
|6.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|46,239.30
|49,552.00
|3,312.66
|7.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|44,352.80
|43,864.00
|488.77
|1.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|38,984.80
|40,388.00
|1,403.18
|3.60
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|33,189.40
|35,691.00
|2,501.63
|7.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.52
|1.91
|0.40
|26.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.44
|1.52
|0.08
|5.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.26
|1.11
|0.15
|12.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.19
|1.12
|0.07
|5.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.13
|1.13
|0.01
|0.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|64,156.90
|64,156.90
|64,567.10
|61,536.60
|54,978.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|65,951.80
|65,951.80
|67,128.00
|64,156.50
|53,748.40
|Year Ending Dec-17
|232,541.00
|232,198.00
|232,302.00
|225,343.00
|195,456.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|314,360.00
|313,193.00
|311,327.00
|295,828.00
|245,795.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|1.62
|1.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.93
|1.93
|1.96
|1.96
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.60
|6.59
|6.57
|6.22
|5.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.36
|8.36
|8.25
|8.05
|7.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|4
|2
