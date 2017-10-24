China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 15 69,322.20 74,125.00 61,121.50 61,498.40 Year Ending Dec-18 15 74,948.60 87,963.00 65,366.00 61,455.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.06 1.34 0.81 1.81 Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.65 1.93 1.41 1.66 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -1.42 -1.42 -1.42 -18.48