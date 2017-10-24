Edition:
China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK)

0836.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.12HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.12 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$14.00
Open
HK$14.08
Day's High
HK$14.26
Day's Low
HK$14.04
Volume
9,455,412
Avg. Vol
6,794,451
52-wk High
HK$16.36
52-wk Low
HK$11.86

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 8 8
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.94 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 69,322.20 74,125.00 61,121.50 61,498.40
Year Ending Dec-18 15 74,948.60 87,963.00 65,366.00 61,455.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.06 1.34 0.81 1.81
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.65 1.93 1.41 1.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -1.42 -1.42 -1.42 -18.48

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 69,322.20 69,203.50 68,774.90 67,272.00 61,498.40
Year Ending Dec-18 74,948.60 73,892.80 73,361.60 71,665.70 61,455.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.06 1.09 1.15 1.25 1.81
Year Ending Dec-18 1.65 1.64 1.68 1.70 1.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

